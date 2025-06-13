Bensler LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Bensler LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,015 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 323,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

