Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

