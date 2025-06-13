Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Rand Worldwide stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $503.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.06.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

