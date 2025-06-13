Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rand Worldwide Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of Rand Worldwide stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $503.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.06.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Worldwide
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.