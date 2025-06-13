iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,453,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,369 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,455 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 219,342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,640,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,112,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

DYNF opened at $52.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

