Bensler LLC Buys 5,773 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Bensler LLC increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RECS. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of RECS stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

