Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in ASML by 34.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 24.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $786.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $706.95 and its 200-day moving average is $713.94. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

