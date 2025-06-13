Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $105.13 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

