Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $83.67 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.85.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

