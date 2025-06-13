CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $5,197,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 449,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average is $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

