Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Sells 31,438 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,438 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,407,000 after acquiring an additional 142,187 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,753,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 970,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 849,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

