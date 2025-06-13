GEN Financial Management INC. Has $517,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

GEN Financial Management INC. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.4% of GEN Financial Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GEN Financial Management INC.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $666.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $625.79 and a 200 day moving average of $644.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

