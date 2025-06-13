Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance
QQQE stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Two Levels Smart Money Is Watching
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.