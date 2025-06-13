Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

