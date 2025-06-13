Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after buying an additional 10,346,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,829,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

