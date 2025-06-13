Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,345,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 221,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

