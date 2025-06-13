Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,345,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 221,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Gold
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Two Levels Smart Money Is Watching
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.