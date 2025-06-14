SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 92,966 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $33,486,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,594.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,849 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 772,928 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $9,033,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $5,346,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Gold Fields Trading Up 1.7%

GFI stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.