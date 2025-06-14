Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.2%
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.
Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores
In related news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.16, for a total value of $502,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,605.28. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
