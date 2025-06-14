Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,012,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

