The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.3% during the first quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 691,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,281,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 49.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 35,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

