Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 0.9% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.