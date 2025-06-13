Randolph Co Inc Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Randolph Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

