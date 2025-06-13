Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

MOAT opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

