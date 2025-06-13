Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 238 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Uber Technologies by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 22,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,441,071. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

