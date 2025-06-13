Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 4,065 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

