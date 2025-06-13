Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 400 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $96,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 911,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,739,000 after purchasing an additional 641,552 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,600,000 after purchasing an additional 492,822 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19,170.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 334,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.34. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.