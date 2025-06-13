Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,389,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

