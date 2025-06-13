Mark Newcomer Sells 8,000 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 8,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,662,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,430. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Mark Newcomer sold 31,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Mark Newcomer sold 46,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Mark Newcomer sold 19,693 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $88,815.43.

On Monday, June 2nd, Mark Newcomer sold 307 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $1,381.50.

On Thursday, May 29th, Mark Newcomer sold 168,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $757,680.00.

Paysign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Paysign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Institutional Trading of Paysign

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paysign during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paysign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PAYS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Paysign from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Paysign from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

