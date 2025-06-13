Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $103.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

