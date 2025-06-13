Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,366,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,290.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 161,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,313,000 after buying an additional 158,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,010,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5,628.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $219.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.16.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

