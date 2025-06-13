Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,244.29 ($30.56).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 ($28.93) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.68) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.59) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

ANTO opened at GBX 1,764.50 ($24.02) on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,278 ($17.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,239 ($30.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,700.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,718.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

