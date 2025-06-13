Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Holdings Cut by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Relx were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,714,000 after acquiring an additional 253,107 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Relx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,885,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,191,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after buying an additional 745,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

