Parkside Investments LLC Sells 11,850 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHM opened at $47.63 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

