Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $3,628,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

