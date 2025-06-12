Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. HSBC raised Carnival Co. & from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 203,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,745,000 after buying an additional 223,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $23.88 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

