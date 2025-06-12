Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) dropped 17.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Approximately 7,914,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,376% from the average daily volume of 536,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £7.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

