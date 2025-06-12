Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $522.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

