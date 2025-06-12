IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Ultra Industrials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Stock Performance

UXI opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.22. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $45.65.

About ProShares Ultra Industrials

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

