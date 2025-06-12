Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELO. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,055,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

