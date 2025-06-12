Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $750,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.75 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.15.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

