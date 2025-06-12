IMC Chicago LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $373,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $94.71 and a 52-week high of $114.45.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.