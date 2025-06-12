Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,128.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 278.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.99. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $74.26.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

