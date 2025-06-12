Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,843 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

