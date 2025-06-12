Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,084 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 248,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $34.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.