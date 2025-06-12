Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Boosted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,676,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,546,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

RSG opened at $248.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.07 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

