Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 486.8% in May

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 486.8% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of EVAX opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.10. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.36. Research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Evaxion Biotech A/S

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVAX. Invst LLC increased its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Merck & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 671,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.