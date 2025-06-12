First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 84.2% in May

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 503.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,234,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $131,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,212.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 858,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,656,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.69 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

