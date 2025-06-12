Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 182.96 ($2.48), with a volume of 1773949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.60 ($2.46).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.91.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 5.41 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust had a net margin of 81.07% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Insider Transactions at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

In other Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust news, insider Sarika Patel purchased 7,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £10,917.06 ($14,798.78). Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.