GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Down 15.5% – Time to Sell?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) fell 15.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 145.83 ($1.98). 18,964,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 743% from the average session volume of 2,249,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 176.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current year.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

