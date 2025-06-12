Short Interest in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Declines By 79.7%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 1,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 233,896 shares in the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,848,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 244.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 98,374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 70,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the first quarter worth $1,129,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDIG opened at $32.87 on Thursday. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $180.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10.

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

