First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the May 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,668.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 87,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.