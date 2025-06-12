First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the May 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
