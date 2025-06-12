Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,206 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GSK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 68,440,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of GSK by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,261,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,836,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of GSK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GSK opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 86.60%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

